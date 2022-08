ZIM VS BAN Dream11 Team Prediction, Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For 3rd T20I, At Harare Sports Club, Harare

ZIM VS BAN Dream11 Team Prediction, Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For 3rd T2

My Dream11 Team Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh Dream11 Team Prediction ZIM VS BAN 2022: Best players list of ZIM VS BAN, Zimbabwe Dream11 Team Player List, Bangladesh Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips

TOSS: The match toss between Zimbabwe & Bangladesh will take place at 04:00 PM IST

Start Time: 04:30 PM IST and 01:00 PM Local Time

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

ZIM VS BAN My Dream11 Team

Liton Das, Munim Shahriar, Craig Ervine(vc), Najmul Shanto, Sikandar Raza (c), Sean Williams, Mosaddek Hossain, Wesley Madhevere, Mustafizur Rahman, Luke Jongve, Wellington Masakadza.

ZIM VS BAN Probable XI

Zimbabwe: Regis Chakabva (wk), Craig Ervine (c), Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Tanaka Chivanga.

Bangladesh: Liton Das (wk), Munim Shahriar, Anamul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mosaddek Hossain, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, Mahedi Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam.