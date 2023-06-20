ZIM vs NED, Dream 11 Fantasy Tips, Probable Playing 11s, World Cup Qualifier 2023 Match 5

Advertisement

ZIM vs NED, Dream 11 Fantasy Tips, Pitch Report, Probable Playing 11s, World Cup Qualifier 2023 Match 5

Best players list of ZIM vs NED, Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Dream11 Team Player List, Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Pitch Report, Playing 11, Tuesday, June 20, 2023.

Updated: June 20, 2023 11:11 AM IST | Edited By: Driti Atri

New Delhi: Zimbabwe (ZIM) vs Netherlands (NED) Best Dream11 Prediction today match, Fantasy Team, Cricket Tips, Head to Head Stats, Playing 11s and Pitch Report: Best players list of ZIM vs NED, Zimbabwe (ZIM) vs Netherlands (NED) Dream11 Team Player List, Zimbabwe Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, WC 2023, QC 2023 Dream11.

Zimbabwe vs Netherlands World Cup Qualifier 2023 Match 5 (ZIM vs NED)- Match Time, Date And Venue

Match: Zimbabwe (ZIM) vs Netherlands (NED), ICC CWC Qualifier 2023, Match 5

Match Date: 20th June 2023 (Tuesday)

Time: 9:00 A.M. (Local Time) 12:30 P.M. IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Zimbabwe vs Netherlands World Cup Qualifier 2023 Match 5 (ZIM vs NED)- Pitch And Weather Report

The pitch at Harare Club is good for bowling but is really challenging for the batters. It is favourable for both pacers and spinners. On the other hand the The weather conditions will be clear and bright during the game. The temperature will be around 27 C with no chance of rain.

Zimbabwe vs Netherlands World Cup Qualifier 2023 Match 5 (ZIM vs NED)- Probable Playing XIs

Zimbabwe: Craig Ervine (captain), Joylord Gumbie, Wessly Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Clive Madande (wicket-keeper), Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara

Netherlands: Max O'Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Wesley Barresi, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards (captain & wicketkeeper), Saqib Zulfiqar, Shariz Ahmad, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Viv Kingma

Zimbabwe vs Netherlands World Cup Qualifier 2023 Match 5 (ZIM vs NED)- Dream11 Team

Wicket-keepers: Joylord Gumbie, Scott Edwards

Batters: Craig Ervine, Max O'Dowd, Wessly Madhevere

All-rounders: Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Bas de Leede

Bowlers: Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Logan van Beek

Captain: Sean Williams

Vice-captain: Bas de Leede

 

 

 

 

 

