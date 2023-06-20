ZIM vs NED, Dream 11 Fantasy Tips, Probable Playing 11s, World Cup Qualifier 2023 Match 5

ZIM vs NED, Dream 11 Fantasy Tips, Pitch Report, Probable Playing 11s, World Cup Qualifier 2023 Match 5
Zimbabwe vs Netherlands World Cup Qualifier 2023 Match 5 (ZIM vs NED)- Match Time, Date And Venue
Match: Zimbabwe (ZIM) vs Netherlands (NED), ICC CWC Qualifier 2023, Match 5
Match Date: 20th June 2023 (Tuesday)
Time: 9:00 A.M. (Local Time) 12:30 P.M. IST
Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare
Zimbabwe vs Netherlands World Cup Qualifier 2023 Match 5 (ZIM vs NED)- Pitch And Weather Report
The pitch at Harare Club is good for bowling but is really challenging for the batters. It is favourable for both pacers and spinners. On the other hand the The weather conditions will be clear and bright during the game. The temperature will be around 27 C with no chance of rain.
Zimbabwe vs Netherlands World Cup Qualifier 2023 Match 5 (ZIM vs NED)- Probable Playing XIs
Zimbabwe: Craig Ervine (captain), Joylord Gumbie, Wessly Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Clive Madande (wicket-keeper), Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara
Netherlands: Max O'Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Wesley Barresi, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards (captain & wicketkeeper), Saqib Zulfiqar, Shariz Ahmad, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Viv Kingma
Zimbabwe vs Netherlands World Cup Qualifier 2023 Match 5 (ZIM vs NED)- Dream11 Team
Wicket-keepers: Joylord Gumbie, Scott Edwards
Batters: Craig Ervine, Max O'Dowd, Wessly Madhevere
All-rounders: Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Bas de Leede
Bowlers: Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Logan van Beek
Captain: Sean Williams
Vice-captain: Bas de Leede
