Zimbabwe vs Oman ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Streaming: How To Watch On TV And Free Online?

Zimbabwe vs Oman ICC World Cup Qualifier - Match Preview, Pitch and Weather Update All You Need To Know

New Delhi: Zimbabwe vs Oman Today Match Live Streaming: Zimbabwe is going to face Oman in match number 21 of the ICC World Cup qualifier 2023 on June 29 at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo. This is the first time both teams will battle against each other. Zimbabwe has won all four group matches. While Oman also did well to qualify for the Super Six.

Zimbabwe vs Oman ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Pitch Report

The pitch at Queens Sports Club is a batter-friendly pitch. The team that will win the toss will want to bat first, as previously teams have made 300 or more batting first. It will be challenging for bowlers to get rid of the batters easily.

Zimbabwe vs Oman ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Weather Report

It is a sunny day in Bulawayo. The maximum temperature will go up to 26 degrees celsius with a wind speed of 14 km/h. There is no chance of rain.

Zimbabwe vs Oman ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Streaming

Zimbabwe vs Oman match will be telecasted on Star Sports Channels in India while fans can watch the live streaming on the Hotstar app.

Squads

Oman: Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Aqib Ilyas (vc), Jatinder Singh, Kashyap Prajapati, Shoaib Khan, Mohammed Nadeem, Sandeep Goud, Ayaan Khan, Suraj Kumar, Adeel Shafique, Naseem Khushi, Bilal Khan, Kaleemullah, Fayyaz Butt, Jay Odedra, Samay Shrivastav, Rafiullah