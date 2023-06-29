Advertisement

Zimbabwe vs Oman ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Streaming: How To Watch On TV And Free Online?

Zimbabwe vs Oman ICC World Cup Qualifier - Match Preview, Pitch and Weather Update All You Need To Know

Zimbabwe vs Oman ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Streaming: How To Watch On TV And Free Online?
Updated: June 29, 2023 11:20 AM IST | By: CricketCountry Staff | Edited By: Driti Atri

New Delhi: Zimbabwe vs Oman Today Match Live Streaming: Zimbabwe is going to face Oman in match number 21 of the ICC World Cup qualifier 2023 on June 29 at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo. This is the first time both teams will battle against each other. Zimbabwe has won all four group matches. While Oman also did well to qualify for the Super Six.

Zimbabwe vs Oman ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Pitch Report

The pitch at Queens Sports Club is a batter-friendly pitch. The team that will win the toss will want to bat first, as previously teams have made 300 or more batting first. It will be challenging for bowlers to get rid of the batters easily.

Zimbabwe vs Oman ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Weather Report

It is a sunny day in Bulawayo. The maximum temperature will go up to 26 degrees celsius with a wind speed of 14 km/h. There is no chance of rain.

Zimbabwe vs Oman ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Streaming

Zimbabwe vs Oman match will be telecasted on Star Sports Channels in India while fans can watch the live streaming on the Hotstar app.

Squads

Oman: Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Aqib Ilyas (vc), Jatinder Singh, Kashyap Prajapati, Shoaib Khan, Mohammed Nadeem, Sandeep Goud, Ayaan Khan, Suraj Kumar, Adeel Shafique, Naseem Khushi, Bilal Khan, Kaleemullah, Fayyaz Butt, Jay Odedra, Samay Shrivastav, Rafiullah

Zimbabwe: Ryan Burl, Tendai Chatara, Craig Ervine, Bradley Evans, Joylord Gumbie, Luke Jongwe, Innocent Kaia, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams

Also Read

More News ›
Zimbabwe vs Oman ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Streaming: How To Watch On TV And Free Online?
USA vs PNG Dream11 Team Prediction, CWC Qualifier, Match 10: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for CWC Qualifier Playoff 2023, At Wanderers Sports Ground, 1:00 PM IST
PNG vs JER Dream11 Team Prediction, CWC Qualifier, Match 9: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for CWC Qualifier Playoff 2023, At United Ground, 1:00 PM IST
UAE vs CAN Dream11 Team Prediction, CWC Qualifier, Match 8: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for CWC Qualifier Playoff 2023, At Wanderers Sports Ground, 1:00 PM IST
USA vs UAE Dream11 Team Prediction, CWC Qualifiers, 7th ODI : Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for, CWC Qualifiers Playoff ODI, At Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek, 1:00 PM IST
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

Live Score-England vs Australia Live Cricket Score and Updates: ENG vs AUS 2nd Test match Live cricket score at Lord's Cricket Ground, London

Live Score-England vs Australia Live Cricket Score and Updat...

Live Score-Zimbabwe vs Oman Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs OMA Super Sixes - 1 match Live cricket score at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

Live Score-Zimbabwe vs Oman Live Cricket Score and Updates: ...

Zimbabwe vs Oman ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Streaming: How To Watch On TV And Free Online?

Zimbabwe vs Oman ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Streamin...

Ashes 2023: Kevin Pietersen, Michael Vaughan Blast England For 'Shambolic' Performance, Causal Approach In Second Test

Ashes 2023: Kevin Pietersen, Michael Vaughan Blast England F...

ENG vs AUS 2nd Test: Joe Root Creates History, Becomes Third Player To Score 2000 Runs And Grab 20 Wickets In Ashes

ENG vs AUS 2nd Test: Joe Root Creates History, Becomes Third...

Advertisement