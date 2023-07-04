Zimbabwe vs Scotland ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Streaming: How To Watch On TV And Free Online?

Zimbabwe vs Scotland ICC World Cup Qualifier - Match Preview, Pitch and Weather Update All You Need To Know

New Delhi: Zimbabwe vs Scotland Today Match Live Streaming: Sri Lanka, one of the most successful teams in this ongoing ICC CWC Qualifier 2023, has won six out of six matches and is the first team to qualify for the ODI World Cup.

The fight between Zimbabwe and Scotland is to acquire the second spot, as they will face each other in the must-win match to qualify for the tournament on July 4 at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.

Zimbabwe vs Scotland ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Pitch Report

The pitch at Queens Sports Club is a balanced pitch favourable for both batters and bowlers. The team that wins the toss will want to bat first, as the batters chasing the target will require some extra effort. Twice, the 300-run mark has been achieved in this tournament.

Zimbabwe vs Scotland ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Weather Report

It is a cloudy day in Bulawayo, though there are very rare chances of rain. The humidity level is 41 percent. The temperature will reach a maximum of 23 degrees Celsius with a wind speed of 11 km/h.

Zimbabwe vs Scotland ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Streaming

Zimbabwe vs Scotland match will be telecasted on Star Sports Channels in India while fans can watch the live streaming on the Hotstar app.

ZIM vs SCO: Probable XIs: Zimbabwe: Joylord Gumbie (wicketkeeper), Craig Ervine (captain), Sean Williams, Wessly Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Brad Evans, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani