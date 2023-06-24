Zimbabwe vs West Indies ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Match 13 - Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know

Zimbabwe vs West Indies ICC World Cup Qualifier - Match Preview, Pitch and Weather Update All You Need To Know

New Delhi: Zimbabwe will face the West Indies in the 13th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 at Harare Sports Club. It will be a very exciting match to watch, as both teams have faced each other 48 times in ODI format. Out of which, WI has won 36 games, while Zimbabwe has registered 10 wins.

Both teams won their first two matches of the WC qualifier; Zimbabwe defeated Nepal and Netherlands. Whereas, West Indies won against the United States Of America and Nepal.

Zimbabwe vs West Indies ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Match 13 Match: Zimbabwe (ZIM) vs West Indies (WI), ICC CWC Qualifier 2023, Match 13

Match Date: 24th June 2023 (Saturday)

Time: 9:00 A.M. (Local Time) 12:30 P.M. IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Zimbabwe vs West Indies ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Match 13- Pitch Report The pitch of the Harare Sports Club is a high-scoring pitch. The batters will dominate the bowlers, as they might struggle to get rid of them. Zimbabwe has already won both of their matches at this venue; they chased 319 and 291 runs, respectively. On the other hand, WI defeated Nepal in Harare.

Zimbabwe vs West Indies ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Match 13- Weather Update It is a sunny day in Harare; there is no chance of rain. The maximum temperature will be 23 C with a wind speed of around 11 km/h.

Zimbabwe vs West Indies ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Match 13- Live Streaming The Zimbabwe vs West Indies match will be telecasted on Star Sports Channels in India while fans can watch the live streaming on the Hotstar app.

Squads: Zimbabwe: Joylord Gumbie, Craig Ervine (c), Sean Williams, Wessly Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Clive Madande (wk), Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brad Evans, Innocent Kaia, Luke Jongwe