Zimbabwe vs West Indies, ZIM vs WI Dream 11 Fantasy Tips, Pitch And Weather Report, Probable Playing 11s, World Cup Qualifier 2023 Match 12

Zimbabwe vs West Indies World Cup Qualifier 2023 Match 13 (ZIM vs WI)- Match Time, Date And Venue Match: Zimbabwe (ZIM) vs West Indies (WI), ICC CWC Qualifier 2023, Match 13

Match Date: 24th June 2023 (Saturday)

Time: 9:00 A.M. (Local Time) 12:30 P.M. IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Zimbabwe vs West Indies World Cup Qualifier 2023 Match 13 (ZIM vs WI)- Pitch And Weather Report The pitch at Harare Sports Club is a batting-friendly pitch. There is an advantage for the chasing teams at this venue. So the team that wins the toss will want to field first. In today's game,a batter might dominate the bowlers.

On the other hand, it is a sunny day, and there are no chances of rain. 23 degrees celsius is the highest temperature, with a humidity level of 43 percent

Zimbabwe vs West Indies World Cup Qualifier 2023 Match 13 (ZIM vs WI)- Probable Playing XIs Zimbabwe: Craig Ervine (captain), Clive Madande (wicketkeeper), Joylord Gumbie, Wessly Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani

West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope (captain & wicketkeeper), Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein

Zimbabwe vs West Indies World Cup Qualifier 2023 Match 13 (ZIM vs WI)- Dream11 Team Wicket-keepers: Nicholas Pooran, Shai Hope, Clive Madande

Batters: Craig Ervine, Johnson Charles, Brandon King

All-rounders: Sean Williams, Jason Holder, Sikandar Raza, Kyle Mayers

Bowlers: Alzarri Joseph

Captain First-Choice: Sikandar Raza