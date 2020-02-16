Be it playing volleyball in the Maldives or paying a visit to the Kanha national park, former India skipper MS Dhoni grabs eyeballs with whatever he does. Recently, he was in Mumbai for a photoshoot along with his daughter Ziva. During the make-up session, it was Dhoni’s daughter Ziva playing the make-up artist. It would come as a treat for fans who wait for such moments.

In the video, Ziva is on Dhoni’s lap doing some touch up with a brush as Dhoni’s hairstylist Sapna Moti Bhavnani keeps a watch.

Here is the cute video that is winning hearts:

Meanwhile, the two-time World Cup-winning captain has not featured in international cricket since India’s heartbreaking loss at the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup semi-finals against New Zealand.

He missed the series against South Africa, Bangladesh and West Indies before he was also not named in the Indian squad for the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka and ODIs against Australia.

He was also dropped from the BCCI’s central contract recently which stirred rumours of his retirement.

He will soon be seen donning the yellow jersey for Chennai Super Kings in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League, where he will lead the team.

The fixtures for CSK’s IPL 2020 matches are out. The 2019 finalists will face defending champions Mumbai Indians in the opener on March 29. It will be an away fixture for the Super Kings. As per the IPL 2020 schedule, CSK plays 13 matches which will have a start time of 8 PM and just one day game against Delhi Capitals.