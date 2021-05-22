ZM-W vs SAW-E Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips ZIM-W vs SAW-E ODD: Captain, Vice-captain – Zimbabwe Women vs South Africa Emerging Women, Probable XIs For Today’s Match 3 at Queen’s Sports Club at 1 PM IST May 22 Saturday

ZM-W vs SAW-E Dream11 Team Predictions ZIM-W vs SAW-E ODD

Zimbabwe Women vs South Africa Emerging Women Dream11 Team Prediction ZIM-W vs SAW-E ODD- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s ZM-W vs SAW-E at Queen’s Sports Club: In match no. 21 of ZIM-W vs SAW-E ODD tournament, South Africa Emerging Women will take on Zimbabwe Women at the Queen’s Sports Club on Saturday. The ZIM-W vs SAW-E ODD ZM-W vs SAW-E match will start at 1 PM IST – May 22. Zimbabwe Women are a new side to competitive cricket, with the team being formed earlier this year. However, they will have a slight home advantage when they take on the Blackcaps in their first game of the season.

On the other hand, South Africa Emerging Women were the German Bundesliga champions in 2017. They have won the NRW Bundesliga title a total of six times. Here is the ZIM-W vs SAW-E ODD Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and ZM-W vs SAW-E Dream11 Team Prediction, ZM-W vs SAW-E Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, ZM-W vs SAW-E Probable XIs ZIM-W vs SAW-E ODD, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Zimbabwe Women vs South Africa Emerging Women, Fantasy Playing Tips – ZIM-W vs SAW-E ODD.

TOSS: The ZIM-W vs SAW-E ODD toss between South Africa Emerging Women and Zimbabwe Women will take place at 12 PM IST – May 22.

Time: 1 PM IST.

Venue: Queen’s Sports Club.

ZM-W vs SAW-E My Dream11 Team

T Brits, M Mupachikwa (VC), P Mujaji, A Mazvishaya, R Searle, A Steyn (C), J Nkomo, D Tucker, N Sibanda, M Andrews, J Winster.

ZM-W vs SAW-E Probable Playing XIs

Zimbabwe Women: Modester Mupachikwa, Pellagia Mujaji, Precious Marange, Audrey Mazvishaya, Chiedza Dhururu, Josephine Nkomo, Nyasha Gwanzura, Nomvelo Sibanda, Christabel Chatonzwa, Tasmeen Granger, Lorraine Phiri.

South Africa Emerging Women: Andrie Steyn, Tazmin Brits, Anneke Bosch, Annerie Dercksen, Robyn Searle, Micheala Andrews, Nondumiso Shangase, Masabata Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tebogo Macheke and Delmari Tucker.

ZM-W vs SAW-E Squads

Zimbabwe Women: Modester Mupachikwa, Chiedza Dhururu, Pellagia Mujaji, Precious Marange, Audrey Mazvishaya, Mitchelle Mavhunga, Nyasha Gwanzura, Josephine Nkomo, Kellies Ndlovu, Nomvelo Sibanda, Lorraine Phiri, Francesca Chipare, Esther Mbofana, Tasmeen Granger, Rumbidzai Nire, Chiedza Mzembe and Christabel Chatonzwa.

South Africa Emerging Women: Andrie Steyn, Tazmin Brits, Robyn Searle, Nondumiso Shangase, Anneke Bosch, Sinalo Jafta, Leah Jones, Micaela Andrews, Masabata Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Jane Winster, Nobulumko Baneti, Annerie Dercksen, Tebogo Macheke, Delmari Tucker, Jade de Figueredo.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ SAW-E Dream11 Team/ ZM-W Dream11 Team/ South Africa Emerging Women Dream11 Team Prediction/ Zimbabwe Women Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – ZIM-W vs SAW-E ODD/ Online Cricket Tips and more.