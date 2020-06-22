ZNCC vs OLCC Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Zurich Nomads CC vs Olten CC, ECS T10 League St Gallen 2020 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s ZNCC vs OLCC at Grundenmoos: After hectic couple of weeks of cricket action in Sweden, we now move to our next destination in Switzerland which is to host five-days of intense competition between seven teams battling across 25 matches 10-over matches. The teams include St Gallen CC, Zurich Nomads CC, Olten CC, Zurich Crickets CC, Power CC, Winterthur CC and Cossonay CC. After four days of league matches, Friday will see the top-four teams battling out in the knockouts including the finale.

It is part of a triple header of European Cricket Series events which got underway from June 15.

Toss: The toss between Zurich Nomads CC and Olten CC will take place at 2:00 PM (IST).

Time: 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Grundenmoos

ZNCC vs OLCC My Dream11 Team

Faheem Nazir (captain), Jeyakanthan Perumal (vice-captain), Hassan Ahmad, Waqas Khawaja, Azeem Nazir, Gowreesan Navaretnarasa, Shafqat Hussain, Ali Nayyer, Shathees Thanasegaram, Shijo Joseph, Mohamed Peer

ZNCC vs OLCC Squads

Zurich Nomads CC: Asvin Lakkaraju, Hassan Ahmad, Prasad Shikhare, Azeem Nazir, Ankit Gupta, Waqas Khawaja, Naveed Ahmad, Lalit Dubey, Faheem Nazir, Khawer Memon, Noman Khan, Idrees Muhammad-Tariq, Shafqat Hussain, Shijo Joseph, Satbir Singh, Farid Din, Abid Mahmood

Olten CC: Yasotharan Thirnavukarasu, Mohamed Shahid Abdul Waridu, Tharanitharan Thanabalasingham, Jeyakanthan Perumal, Rizwan Izzadeen, Ravindrakumar Damotharam, Ali Usman, Ijaz Baghri, Pratheeparaj Ratnarajah Varothayan, Muhammad Kamran, Ali Nayyer, Gowreesan Navaretnarasa, Shane Charles, Sufiyan Mohamed, Arbab Khan, Malyar Stanikzai, Shathees Thanasegaram, Kumar Nalinambika, Roshanth Karunamoorthy, Mohamed Peer, Hamad Khan, Keramatullah Tarakhel

Check Dream11 Prediction/ ZNCC Dream11 Team/ OLCC Dream11 Team/ Zurich Nomads Dream11 Team/ Olten CC Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.