Zurich Nomads CC vs St Gallen CC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 St Gallen 2020 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s ZNCC vs SGCC at Grundemoos: In one of the eagerly-awaited clashes of ECS T10 St Gallen, Zurich Nomads will take on St Gallen CC in the fourth game on day 2 of the competition at the Gr ndemoos Ground. Both teams have shown glimpses of what they are capable of, with the Nomads putting in a good performance against Zurich Crickets CC.

However, as the league table beginning to take shape, both teams would be eyeing a win to strengthen their case for a top-four finish. The Nomads look the better side on paper, although home advantage could come in handy for St Gallen CC.

TOSS – The toss between Zurich Nomads CC and St Gallen CC will take place at 6 PM (IST).

Time: 6.30 PM IST

Venue: Grundemoos, St Gallen

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: H Ahmad, H Khan

Batsmen: A Nazir, A Abbas, M Waqar (VC)

Allrounders: F Nazir (C), N Mahmood, K Fletcher

Bowlers: S Joseph, F Din and M Ahmadzai

ZNCC vs SGCC Probable Playing XIs

Zurich Nomads CC: A Lakkaraju, H Ahmad, A Nazir, A Gupta, W Khawaja, L Dubey, F Nazir, I Muhammad-Tariq, S Hussain, S Joseph, and F Din.

St Gallen CC: H Khan, A Abbas, M Waqar, N Mahmood, K Fernando, N Thangavadivel, N Shivaneshwaran, M Nasim, M Ahmadzai, N Safi and S Sarwari.

ZNCC vs SGCC Squads

Zurich Nomads CC: Hassan Ahmad, Asvin Lakkaraju, Azeem Nazir, Waqas Khawaja, Ankit Gupta, Prasad Shikare, Naveed Ahmad, Lalit Dubey, Faheem Nazir, Idrees Muhammad Tariq, Noman Khan, Shafqat Hussain, Khawer Menon, Farid Din, Shijo Joseph, Satbir Singh and Abid Mahmood.

St Gallen CC: Muhammad Idrees, Haroon Khan, Khalid Bajwa, Sarvanmurthu Sasikumar, Muhammad Waqar, Vivek Garg, Muhammad Zeeshan, Ali Abbas, Muhammad Armghan Khan, Safi Mohabattullah, Fazli Khan Safi, Tanveer Abbas, Nithurshan Shivaneshwaran, Kenardo Fletcher, Nasir Mahmood, Nareshkumar Thangavadivel, Mohamed Nasim, Emile Morgan, Falak Sher, Sangul Safi, Musa Ahmadzai, Pradeepan Sivanesachelvan, Ketan Patel, Ahmad Saeed, Omed Niazi, Nurullah Safi, Sheraz Sarwari.

