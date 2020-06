ZUCC vs COCC Dream11 Tips And Predictions, ECS T10 League - St Gallen 2020: Top Picks, Full Squad Zurich C

ZUCC vs COCC Dream11 Team And Picks

ZUCC vs COCC Dream11 Update: The match 11 of the ongoing ECS T10 League – St Gallen will be played between Zurich Crickets CC and Cossonay CC at Grundenmoos, St Gallen. The five-day league involves 25 matches to be played between seven teams. The teams are St Gallen CC, Olten CC, Zurich Nomads CC, Power CC, Zurich Crickets CC, Cossonay CC and Winterthur CC. Five matches will be played on all days except for 25th June when six matches have been scheduled. The 26th June is the D Day when knockouts will be played including the third-place playoff and the finale.

Zurich Crickets CC and Cossonay CC Toss Time: 12:00 PM IST

Match Start Time: 12:30 PM IST

ZUCC vs COCC Dream11 Top Picks

Aidan Andrews (captain), Noorkhan Ahmadi (vice-captain), James West, Baljit Singh, Arjun Vinod, Vikas Bhat, Gushalavan Santhirasekeram, Ashwin Vinod, Eden Wardle, Sriniketh Srinivasan, Thileepan Rasalingam

St Gallen CC vs Winterthur CC Full Squad List

ZUCC: Gushalavan SanthirasekeramLavan, Dayn Pariaug, Elankeeran Raveendran, Abdullah Zahir, Attaullah Ahmadzai, Eden Wardle, Suleman Ali-Khan, Nawroz Jabarkheel, Nicolas Henderson, James West, Baljit Singh, Khawar Awan, Abdullatif Safi, Wafadar Wahidzai, Brijesh Luthra, Gokul Das, Noorkhan Ahmadi

COCC: Ashwin Vinod, Ismail Zaidi, Sriniketh Srinivasan, Ruwan Jayakody, Jai Sinh, Thileepan Rasalingam, Mumtaz Ahmadzai, Prateek Gumbhar, Cameron Allen, Waseem Javaid, Arjun Vinod, Andrew Ryan, Ashish Das, Yateendra Sinh, Vikas Bhat, Bharath Narayanan, Aidan Andrews

