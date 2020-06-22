ZUCC vs SGCC Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Zurich Crickets vs St Gallen CC, ECS T10 League St Gallen 2020 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s ZUCC vs SGCC at Grundenmoos: After hectic couple of weeks of cricket action in Sweden, we now move to our next destination in Switzerland which is to host five-days of intense competition between seven teams battling across 25 matches 10-over matches. The teams include St Gallen CC, Zurich Nomads CC, Olten CC, Zurich Crickets CC, Power CC, Winterthur CC and Cossonay CC. After four days of league matches, Friday will see the top-four teams battling out in the knockouts including the finale.

It is part of a triple header of European Cricket Series events which got underway from June 15.

Toss: The toss between Zurich Crickets and St Gallen CC will take place at 6:00 PM (IST).

Time: 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Grundenmoos

ZUCC vs SGCC My Dream11 Team

Kenardo Fletcher (captain), Gushalavan Santhirasekeram (vice-captain), Muhammad Idrees, Baljit Singh, Ali Abbas, Sarvanamurthu Sasikumar, Noorkhan Ahmadi, Nasir Mahmood, Musa Ahmadzai, Attaullah Ahmadzai, Nawroz Jabarkheel

ZUCC vs SGCC Squads

Zurich Crickets CC: Nicolas Henderson, James West, Baljit Singh, Khawar Awan, Abdullatif Safi, Wafadar Wahidzai, Brijesh Luthra, Gokul Das, Noorkhan Ahmadi, Gushalavan SanthirasekeramLavan, Dayn Pariaug, Elankeeran Raveendran, Abdullah Zahir, Attaullah Ahmadzai, Eden Wardle, Suleman Ali-Khan, Nawroz Jabarkheel

St Gallen CC: Haroon Khan, Muhammad Idrees ul Haque, Ali Abbas, Muhammad Waqar, Muhammad Armghan Khan, Vivek Garg, Sarvanamurthu Sasikumar, Khalid Bajwa, Safi Mohabattullah, Tanveer Abbas, Fazli Khan Safi, Muhammad Zeeshan, Nasir Mahmood, Falak Sher, Kenardo Fletcher, Nareshkumar Thangavadivel, Nithurshan Shivaneshwaran, Mohamed Nasim, Sangul Safi, Emile Morgan, Pradeepan Sivanesachelvan, Ahmad Saeed, Musa Ahmadzai, Nurullah Safi, Sheraz Sarwari, Ketan Patel, Omed Niazi

