Advertisement

BCCI president Roger Binny comments on India's defeat at WTC final, says lost game on first day itself

Updated: June 12, 2023 5:41 PM IST | Edited By: Video Desk

SIMILAR VIDEOS

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement
Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

No live matches

LATEST NEWS

BCCI president Roger Binny comments on India's defeat at WTC final, says lost game on first day itself

BCCI president Roger Binny comments on India's defeat at WTC...

Virat Kohli's Childhood Coach Rajkumar sharma reacts on WTC final, says India will fo well in World cup

Virat Kohli's Childhood Coach Rajkumar sharma reacts on WTC ...

WTC Final: Fans lash out at Indian cricket team top order after Australia beat India in WTC final

WTC Final: Fans lash out at Indian cricket team top order af...

Is It Time For India To Move On From Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli And Cheteshwar Pujara In Tests?

Is It Time For India To Move On From Rohit Sharma, Virat Koh...

Winning WTC final One Of The Highlights Of My Career: Marnus Labuschagne

Winning WTC final One Of The Highlights Of My Career: Marnus...

Advertisement