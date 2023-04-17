Advertisement
GT VS RR Sanju Samson creates history in IPL, became the first Indian batsman to do so - Watch Video
Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson has made a big record in the history of IPL. Sanju joined the list of batsmen who hit 6 or more sixes in an IPL innings for the most number of times. has become the first Indian batsman to do so. Sanju Samson helped his team win by playing a brilliant innings. he scored 60 runs in 32 balls while batting at a strike rate of 187.50.
SIMILAR VIDEOS
GT VS RR Sanju Samson creates history in IPL, became the first Indian batsman to do so - Watch Video
IPL 2023: Virat Kohli's Staggering Record CSK Is Not A Good Sign For MS Dhoni Ahead Of RCB vs CSK Clash
Advertisement
LIVE SCOREBOARD
Advertisement
LIVE SCOREBOARD
Pakistan Vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score - 2nd T20I - T20
15 Apr 2023 21:30 IST | 16:00 GMT
Pakistan beat New Zealand by 38 runs
Mumbai Indians Vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Cricket Score - Match 22 - ODI
16 Apr 2023 15:30 IST | 10:00 GMT
Mumbai Indians beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 5 wickets
Gujarat Titans Vs Rajasthan Royals Live Cricket Score - Match 23 - ODI
16 Apr 2023 19:30 IST | 14:00 GMT
Rajasthan Royals beat Gujarat Titans by 3 wickets
Pakistan Vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score - 1st T20I - T20
14 Apr 2023 21:30 IST | 16:00 GMT
Pakistan beat New Zealand by 88 runs
Advertisement
COMMENTS