GT VS RR Sanju Samson creates history in IPL, became the first Indian batsman to do so - Watch Video

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson has made a big record in the history of IPL. Sanju joined the list of batsmen who hit 6 or more sixes in an IPL innings for the most number of times. has become the first Indian batsman to do so. Sanju Samson helped his team win by playing a brilliant innings. he scored 60 runs in 32 balls while batting at a strike rate of 187.50.

Updated: April 17, 2023 11:48 AM IST | Edited By: Video Desk

