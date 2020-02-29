Playing just his second Test, New Zealand fast bowler Kyle Jamieson picked up his maiden five-wicket-haul to run havoc over India, bowling them out for 242 on Day 1 of the second Test in Christchurch. Cheteshwar Pujara and Hanuma Vihari‘s half-centuries had steadied India after they had lost Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane early into the second session but Jamieson’s spell of 4-2-10-4 ran through India, who, from 194/4, collapses and lost the final six wickets for 48 runs, when they had looked good for 300.

New Zealand openers Tom Blundell and Tom Latham were off to a solid start putting on 63/0 in 23 overs, behind India by 179 runs at stumps.

After being put into bat, India lost opener Mayank Agarwal early to a full in-swinging delivery by Trent Boult in the sixth over for 7, but Prithvi Shaw made an enterprising 54 off 64 balls to take India forward. Shaw’s positive approach meant runs came thick and fast early on the green top Hagley Oval strip.

Opting for an all-out pace attack with the inclusion of Neil Wagner in place of left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson would have hoped for some early advantage for his bowlers. But Shaw, who had barely managed to move his legs in the 1st Test at Wellington, enjoyed the extra pace of the wicket and used his front foot with aplomb, to hit some classy boundaries through the line.

By the 12th over, India had gone past the 50-run mark with Shaw contributing 35 of those runs with the help of seven boundaries. He raced to his third fifty-plus score in his fourth Test with a streaky six off a top-edge pull but departed four runs later, fishing an outside-off delivery from Jamieson. Tom Latham completed a stunning catch, stretching full length to intercept the flying edge at second slip.

But New Zealand had the perfect start to their second session with Southee sending back Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane for low scores. Kohli, who was teased outside off before lunch, failed to put bat to ball on one that straightened and was given out LBW. Rahane played an equally poor shot, going after a wide ball and offering a thick outside edge. From 80/2 to 113/4, a collapse appeared likely but Vihari and Pujara’s half-century stand steadied India.

Consecutive boundaries to Pujara brought up India’s 100 runs in the 28th overs. Vihari was dropped early into his innings when BJ Watling dived but failed to hold onto an edge. Vihari was caught by surprise to extra bounce, staying rooted to the crease as the ball flew to the right of Watling. New Zealand mounted pressure by bowling some tidy overs and keeping India quiet but both batsmen batted with grit, with reaching his fifty with a single to backward square leg region. Vihari then decided to get a move in, takes three fours in a Boult over before getting to a half-century of his own.

But New Zealand were allowed to come back with Vihari playing a rash shot the ball before tea and perishing. To a bouncer from Wagner, Vihari went across for a pull that led to an edge to be out caught behind. Post tea, New Zealand scalped the big wicket of Pujara with Jamieson bowling the spell of his young Test career.

Rishabh Pant smacked two boundaries before playing on. Umesh Yadav fell four balls later for a duck, offering catching practice to Watling. With the innings in danger of folding, Ravindra Jadeja opted to up the tempo but after scoring two boundaries, he top-edged Jamieson to Boult for his fifth. Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah had some fun and chances their arms in a partnership of 26 for the last wicket.

Brief scores: New Zealand 63/0, trail India 242 all out (Hanuma Vihari 55, Cheteshwar Pujara 54; Kyle Jamieson 5/45) by 179 runs at stumps on Day 1