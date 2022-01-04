Johannesburg: Riding on a sensational bowling performance by Shardul Thakur (7/61), India bowled out South Africa for 229 in their first innings on Day 2 of the second Test match at The Wanderers Stadium, here on Tuesday.

With this, South Africa, who bowled out India at 202 in their first innings on Day 1, took a lead of 27 runs.

The bowling figure of 7/61 by Shardul is the best ever by an Indian bowler in South Africa and he got a standing ovation from the support staff and Indian coaches while walking back to the pavilion.

Apart from Thakur, Mohammed Shami picked two wickets while Jasprit Bumrah got one. Keegan Petersen (62) and Temba Bavuma (51) were the top run-scorers for South Africa.

India were 85/2 at stumps, leading South Africa by 58 runs at the end of the second day’s play.

For India, Cheteshwar Pujara (35 not out) and Ajinkya Rahane (11 not out) are still at the crease, fighting to keep their places in the team. While Pujara was the aggressor in the partnership with Rahane, India would look for a score in excess of 250 on this wicket. With India skipper, KL Rahul dismissed cheaply in the second innings and Mayank Agarwal failing to convert yet another start, the visitors would be relying heavily on the Pujara-Rahane partnership to get them to safety with still a fair bit happening of the wicket.

Earlier, South Africa were bowled out for 229 in their first innings taking a lead of 27 runs.

Brief scores: India 202 & 85/2 in 20 overs (Cheteshwar Pujara 35 not out, Mayank Agarwal 23; Marco Jansen 1/18) lead by 58 runs vs South Africa 229 all out in 79.4 overs (Keegan Petersen 62, Temba Bavuma 51; Shardul Thakur 7/61, Mohammed Shami 2/52).