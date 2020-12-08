Virat Kohli’s fans were in for a pleasant surprise during the third T20I when the TV cameras panned over to a man in the Sydney crowd who had an uncanny resemblance with the India captain. The sight of the bearded person, who had styled his look inspired by Kohli left even the commentators bemused.

Check it our for yourself.

However, this is not the first time that a Kohli duplicate has been spotted. Recently, Pakistan pacer Mohammed Amir had shared a picture on Twitter of a Turkish actor who was left confused with the resemblance.

Then there was a guy at Holkar Stadium in Indore who was filmed in 2016 cheering Indian cricket team as they faced New Zealand in a Test in Indore. An amused Kohli was seen laughing and clapping when the images were beamed on the giant screen.

And then there’s Saurabh Gade, a junior engineer working with JCB, who has reportedly been invited to various events thanks to his appearance. He apparently is a brand ambassador of a bakery in Pune and also did a photoshoot for a clothing apparel.

“My friend in college used to say that I look like Kohli. One of my friends had taken a photo which was seen by one of the MLAs in Shirur. He called me and asked me to go to the sarpanch rally as he knew the candidate. After the rally, more hoarding came up, these had the candidate with the real Kohli. I sent the MLA’s team pictures but the quality wasn’t up to the mark. So the MLA photoshoped Kohli’s picture,” Gaude told The Indian Express.