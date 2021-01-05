Australia are hopeful David Warner will make his Test return in Sydney as they aim to sort out their opening woes. Warner suffered a groin injury in November during an ODI against India following which he missed out the remainder of the white-ball matches and the opening two Tests of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy as well.

Australia head coach Justin Langer is ‘very, very’ hopeful of Warner being ready for the third Test that gets underway from January 7 at the Sydney Cricket Ground. However, a final decision will only be made after a training session on Tuesday.

“Very, very hopeful that Davey (Warner) will be ready to go, he’s a little warrior,” Langer said on Tuesday. “It looks like he’s moving pretty well, he’s very determined to play. He loves the competition, he loves playing Test cricket so we’ll get some final eyes on him at training this afternoon and make a decision after that.”

“But I would say he’s looking very, very likely to play the Test match and then we’ve got some other decisions to make with our batting order,” he added.

Also in frame is highly rated Will Pucovski who was all set for a Test debut in Adelaide before a blow to his head during a practice match against India A ruled him out. “We’ll get some eyes on Will (Pucovski) today and get some eyes on all our players and make some decisions probably after the session this afternoon,” Langer said.

If Warner does make the playing XI, it will be his first Test match in over a year now but Langer isn’t worried about his batting. “I think his batting will be fine,” Langer said of the former Test vice-captain. “There might just be some different movements he needs to make in the field, so we’ll probably get him in the slips.”

“He’s going to be playing with pain though and it’s not so much in the muscle but in the tendon area. We’re confident that unless he does something exactly like he did in the one-day international, it’s not something that’s going to re-injure him. He’s going to have some pain but he’s willing to take that on and hopefully it won’t hamper him too much,” he added.