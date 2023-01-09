Sarfaraz Ahmed Likes Controversial Tweet Criticising Babar Azam

<strong>New Delhi:</strong> Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has returned to the Test cricket after four years. He last played a Test match in January 2019. He lost his stop in the team following the debacle of the ICC Cricket World Cup in England, four years ago. Even though Sarfaraz was a part of the squad but he didn't feature in the line-up till Pakistan were forced to bring him back. <p></p> <p></p>Sarfaraz started in the line-up from the first New Zealand Test onwards and never looked back. He scored fifties in both the innings of the first match. Breaking his 9-year long century-less streak in the second and final match of the series. <p></p> <p></p>It was an emotional moment, reached the three figure mark in the match, his wife was left in tears. His teammates including Skipper Babar Azam , opener Imam-ul-Haq and the entire support staff gave him a standing ovation for his excellent performance. <p></p> <p></p>A video of Babar went viral on internet where on of the users criticized Babar, where he fake-praised the former captain after benching him since 2019. <p></p> <p></p><img class="alignnone size-medium wp-image-1062409" src="https://www.cricketcountry.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/Collage-Maker-09-Jan-2023-02.48-PM-180x180.jpg" alt="" width="180" height="180" /> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="tr">KAPTAAANNNNN <a href="https://t.co/tciugffgf5">https://t.co/tciugffgf5</a> <a href="https://t.co/u8aetEUx83">pic.twitter.com/u8aetEUx83</a></p> <p></p> Outsider. (@shayaannn) <a href="https://twitter.com/shayaannn/status/1611705125986340864?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 7, 2023</a></blockquote> <p></p><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">I am in tears, my kaptaan deserves all the success and happiness in the world. So proud <a href="https://t.co/W9ITW69lyH">pic.twitter.com/W9ITW69lyH</a></p> <p></p> Izma. (@IzmaSiddiqi) <a href="https://twitter.com/IzmaSiddiqi/status/1611375247382519812?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 6, 2023</a></blockquote> <p></p><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p></p> <p></p>With this series, Pakistan's journey in the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) cycle came to an end and they ended 2022 with zero Test wins at home.