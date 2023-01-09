Sarfaraz Ahmed Likes Controversial Tweet Criticising Babar Azam

New Delhi: Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has returned to the Test cricket after four years. He last played a Test match in January 2019. He lost his stop in the team following the debacle of the ICC Cricket World Cup in England, four years ago. Even though Sarfaraz was a part of the squad but he didn’t feature in the line-up till Pakistan were forced to bring him back.

Sarfaraz started in the line-up from the first New Zealand Test onwards and never looked back. He scored fifties in both the innings of the first match. Breaking his 9-year long century-less streak in the second and final match of the series.

It was an emotional moment, reached the three figure mark in the match, his wife was left in tears. His teammates including Skipper Babar Azam , opener Imam-ul-Haq and the entire support staff gave him a standing ovation for his excellent performance.

A video of Babar went viral on internet where on of the users criticized Babar, where he fake-praised the former captain after benching him since 2019.

I am in tears, my kaptaan deserves all the success and happiness in the world. So proud pic.twitter.com/W9ITW69lyH Izma. (@IzmaSiddiqi) January 6, 2023

With this series, Pakistan’s journey in the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) cycle came to an end and they ended 2022 with zero Test wins at home.