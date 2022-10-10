New Delhi: The ‘Spirit of Game’ debate resurfaces after the recent incident between Matthew Wade and Mark Wood during the first AUS vs ENG T20I match. Matthew Wade was batting when Wood delivered a short ball, the ball edged out and went straight up and Wade having no idea about ball’s position tried to steal a run but rushed back to his crease watching Wood accelerating towards him. Wade obstructed Wood in the process who was rushing in to take the catch.

Wade wasn’t dismissed on the grounds of obstructing a fielder as Buttler did not appeal for that. the former Indian cricketer and current commentator took a dig at English cricket enthusiast and cricketers who were speaking against Deepti Sharma’s run out.

Deepti Sharma during the recent bilateral ODI series with England dismissed England player Charlie Dean to win the third ODI and defeat England by 3-0 in their home soil. This ignited a huge ‘spirit of cricket’ debate on internet with current players like Sam Billings, James Anderson and Stuart Broad openly criticizing the act.

Nope. Pretty obvious. But with all the abuse I got previously so I didn’t want to tweet again Sam Billings (@sambillings) October 9, 2022

Aakash Chopra used his twitter handle and replied to the video of Wade obstructing Wood and wrote “Aakash Chopra And Sam Billings Once Again Spark ‘Spirit Of Game’ Debate After Infamous Matthew Wade-Mark Wood Incident”

Sam Billings who was really active in the Deepti Sharma run-out matter replied to Aakash Chopra and wrote “Nope. Pretty obvious. But with all the abuse I got previously so I didn’t want to tweet again,”