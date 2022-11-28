Abu Dhabi T10: Bowlers Have to Eye Wickets Over Saving Runs, Says Bangla Tigers’ Mentor S Sreesanth

Abu Dhabi: One of the most followed cricketers in the modern day has been India’s S Sreesanth, for his impeccable seam bowling abilities and his mercurial ways, and also for the unsavoury incidents related to the match-fixing and the darker side of the game. A part of the Indian team that won the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007 and the 2011 ODI World Cup at home, Sreesanth’s storied career now sees him in the role of a mentor with the Shakib Al Hasan led Bangla Tigers in the sixth edition of the Abu Dhabi T10.

Speaking about the T10 from the point of view of a bowler, Sreesanth said, “It’s the fastest format and it’s a lot of fun. And when you’re bowling to dangerous batters, you have to back yourself. As a bowler, you have to believe you can get wickets and not think about the runs as much. I am really enjoying it so far.”

The Sreesanth mentored Bangla Tigers however have not had the best start to their season, losing three of the first four games.

“As a bowling unit we have to be more consistent. And we have 3 more games to and we have to win the games well so that the NRR is boosted as well. We have a small break and we will work on things. In a short tournament, it’s all about gelling together. It’s just a matter of one more win, and we have a brilliant side and if players like Evin Lewis and Colin Munro get going, nothing like it.”

Sreesanth, who has been at the centre of many an intense white-ball contest, believes the T10 can also help players make their claim for national teams and franchises in other formats of the game.

“Any format you play can be very helpful. The best part about the T10 is that high paced and this platform allows you to show off your skills in front of franchise owners and established coaches in the game. Every match is different and if I were a current player, I’d be looking to play my best at every chance.”

“It’s very important to set the benchmark whether you’re a newcomer or an established cricketer so that it helps attract attention for the big leagues.”

Speaking about being in the same camp with former arch rival, Pakistan’s Mohammad Amir, the Bangla Tigers’ mentor said that both of them have hit it off well.

“Yes, it’s fun and I really grateful to work with a lot of the top players in the world during the Abu Dhabi T10. At the end of the day, our focus is on backing ourselves and doing well for the team. As bowlers, it doesn’t matter who the batter is but we have to back ourselves to get the wickets,” signed off.