Abu Dhabi T10 League Season 6 Set To Kick Off From November 23

Abu Dhabi: The sixth edition of cricket’s fastest format is back and it promises to be 12 days filled with exciting contests as the most impressive players make their way to Abu Dhabi. The Abu Dhabi T10 will see 8 teams battle it out over 33 games for the top prize, beginning 23rd November, with the final scheduled for 4 December.

Season 6 of Abu Dhabi T10 will see the likes of Dwayne Bravo, Alex Hales, Suresh Raina, David Miller, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kieron Pollard and Eoin Morgan among others as they look to light up the evening at the iconic Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

There will certainly be no shortage of entertainment as only boundaries and wickets are expected on most of the deliveries in the fast-action – 90-minute Abu Dhabi T10 matches. So, brace yourself for the biggest extravaganza of cricket as 140 cricketers hope to put on a show to remember.

This season promises to be even better as two new franchises have been added to the mix. Morrisville SAMP Army and the New York Strikers make their debut at the Abu Dhabi T10 along side the Bangla Tigers, Deccan Gladiators, Delhi Bulls, 2-time champions Northern Warriors, Team Abu Dhabi and the Chennai Braves.

The opening game will see the Kieron Pollard-led New York Strikers take on the Bangla Tigers captained by Shakib Al Hasan at 6:15pm and the second game of the day will see the defending Champions Deccan Gladiators, powered by West Indian stars Nicholas Pooran and Andre Russel, square up against crowd favorites Team Abu Dhabi at 8:30PM.

The top two ranked teams at the end of the league stages will go head-to-head in Qualifier 1, with the winner advancing to the final. The losing team of the first qualifier will then get a second chance at the Abu Dhabi T10 trophy by facing the winner of the day’s eliminator played between the sides placed third and fourth.

In India, where cricket is placed on the holy pedestal, the Abu Dhabi T10 can be watched on the Jio Cinemas (OTT) network, Sports18 Khel and Colors Cineplex SD & HD as well. Elsewhere, in the Indian sub-continent, the Pakistan cricket family can turn to the Ten Sports network and the Tap Mad network (OTT), whilst in Bangladesh, it will be T Sports broadcasting Season 6 of the Abu Dhabi T10.

Fox Sports has the broadcast mandate in Australia, while Sky Sports and Free Sports take T10 to homes across the United Kingdom. On the other side of the pond, North America tunes in to the Willow TV and ESPN takes charge for the Caribbean Islands. Last but not the least, the Middle East and North Africa regions will have to turn their attention to the Criclife network for all the fireworks and entertainment from the latest edition of the Abu Dhabi T10.