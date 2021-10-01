Kabul: Days ahead of the T20 World Cup, Afghanistan head coach Lance Klusener has given fans an insight into the preparations ahead of the marquee tournament and how the Taliban is helping them promote the sport in the country. Klusener also confirmed that the Taliban is extremely happy with how things are progressing.

“[The Taliban are] all for promoting and supporting cricket,” Klusener told AFP. “By all accounts they’re very happy for us to continue and have been extremely supportive. It’s a huge, huge change for the country, for the people. It’s going to take a little bit of time for everyone to find their feet.”

Klusener, who was the star for South Africa in the 1999 WC, claimed Afghanistan has the best spin bowling side in the world.

“We’re lucky that quite a few of our guys play in T20 leagues in various places. I think we’ve got the best spin attack in the world. We will be asking questions of any team we play, especially if there is a little bit of turn available,” Klusener said.

Training Camp – Afghanistan’s preparation ahead of ICC T20 Cricket World Cup photos album: pic.twitter.com/SYBBOrZogS Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) September 27, 2021

The ex-SA player is waiting to get the go-ahead to take the Afghanistan team to the UAE ahead of the T20I World Cup. He added: “We were planning at least a month’s camp (in the UAE) but we are still waiting for visas, so that’s not going to happen. We will try to get there as soon as we can.”