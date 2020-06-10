With the #BlackLivesMatter movement gaining steam after the death of George Floyd, West Indies cricketer Darren Sammy became the first cricketer to reveal he was subjected to a racial slur by Ishant Sharma during cash-rich Indian Premier League. Now, it is former India cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra who has narrated his encounter with racism. He said he was referred to as a ‘Paki’ when he was playing in the English County.

He accused two South African cricketers from the opposition of using the term against him.

“We (cricketers) at one point or the other, have been victims of racism. I remember when I used to play league cricket in England, there were two South African is one of the opposition teams and both of them really went on an abusive spree. Even when I was at the non-striker’s end, they were after my life. They were constantly calling me Paki,” Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

Chopra also went onto educate fans about the term, which is often regarded as a term to a Pakistani national, but it is not.

“Now many believe Paki is a short form of Pakistan but that is not true. If you are brown skinned. If you’re anywhere from Asian subcontinent, this term is used to racially abuse. You’re called Paki, and nobody likes it. The moment you call anybody Paki in England, you know the intention behind it. That’s what happened with me at that time. My team stood by me but the truth is the person in front of me was doing it.”