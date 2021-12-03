Kolkata: The fate of India’s upcoming tour of South Africa amid the trepidation triggered by new COVID-19 variant Omicron will be addressed when the BCCI holds its 90th Annual General Meeting here on Saturday to discuss a host of other issues as well.

In BCCI’s 24 point agenda, point (T) pertains to “Update on Future Tours Programme’ and under this provision the discussion can happen.

Here are the 9 Important Pointers To Be Discussed In The BCCI AGM Meeting: