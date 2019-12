Aiden Markram to miss remainder of England series due to fractured finger

South Africa batsman Aiden Markram will take no further part in the four-Test series against England after sustaining a fracture to the ring finger of his left hand. Markram took the blow while fielding during the second day in Centurion, and while he continued to field, X-rays suggested further damage than expected and that he should sit out.

Markram is expected to undergo surgery early next week, and is expected to miss action for another six to eight weeks.

“Aiden sustained a fracture affecting the distal joint of his left ring finger,” CSA’s chief medical officer Dr Shuaib Manjra said. “After consulting with a number of hand specialists yesterday we arrived at a decision that the best outcome would be achieved through surgical reduction and fixation.

“This would mean him unfortunately missing the rest of the series against England. We feel for Aiden who worked extremely hard to come through his previous hand fracture sustained in India to be Test match ready.”

This isn’t the first time Markram has done damage to his hand. Earlier this year, during South Africa’s tour of India, the opener fractured his wrist after lashing out at a solid object in frustration of not getting runs – he registered a pair in the second Test at Pune – as a result of which he had to miss the third Test and subsequently, the Mzansi Super League.