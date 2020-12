AJM vs SHA Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips & Probable XIs For Today’s Dream11 Emirates D20 – T20 Match 5

AJM vs SHA Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips & Probable XIs For Today's Dream11 Emirates D20 - T20 Mat

AJM vs SHA Dream11 Team Prediction

Ajman Alubond vs Sharjah Bukhatir XI Dream11 Team Prediction Emirates D20 Tournament 2020 Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today’s AJM vs SHA at Dubai International Cricket Stadium: The fifth match of the Dream11 Emirates D20 – T20 tournament will be held between Ajman Alubond and Sharjah Bukhatir XI. The toss will take place at 6:00 PM IST. Ajman Alubond vs Sharjah Bukhatir XI Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 Emirates D20 – T20 – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of AJM vs SHA, Dream11 Emirates D20 – T20 2020, Ajman Alubond Dream11 Team Player List, Sharjah Bukhatir XI Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Ajman Alubond vs Sharjah Bukhatir XI Dream11 Emirates D20 – T20, Online Cricket Prediction and Tips – AJM vs SHA T20 match, Online Cricket Tips Ajman Alubond vs Sharjah Bukhatir XI, Fantasy Prediction – Dream11 Emirates D20 – T20.

TOSS: The Emirates D20 Tournament match toss between Ajman Alubond and Sharjah Bukhatir XI will take place at 6:00 PM IST December 7.

Time: 6;30 PM IST.

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

AJM vs SHA My Dream11 Team

R Shahzad (captain), A Shakoor (vice-captain), W Muhammad, F Ahmed, R Mani K Shah, H Arshad, K Daud, S Asadullah, S Muhammad, E Siddiq

Ajman Alubond vs Sharjah Bukhatir XI Full Squads

Ajman Alubond: Rameez Shahzad, Asif Khan, Nasir Aziz, Sharif Asadullah, Abdul Shakoor, Amjad Khan, Rishabh Mukherjee, Anand Kumar, Sheraz Piya, Hamad Arshad, Zubair Zuhaib, Waqas Ali, Ali Khan, Ehtesham Siddiq, Adnan ul Mulk Nawab, Sultan Muhammad Akhtar

Sharjah Bukhatir XI: Kashif Daud, Umair Ali, Mohammad Boota, Fayyaz Ahmad, Renjth Mani, Khalid Shah, Hafeez Rahman, Nathan Shibu, Arsalan Javed, Faisal Khan, Badiuzzama Sayed, Yuvraj Barua, Faisal Altaf, Krishan Paul, Mohammed Halan

Check Dream11 Prediction/ AJM Dream11 Team/ SHA Dream11 Team/ Ajman Alubond Dream11 Team Prediction/ Sharjah Bukhatir XI Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips Emirates D20 Tournament 2020/ Online Cricket Tips and more.