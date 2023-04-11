Amit Mishra Creates Unwanted Controversy, Caught Applying Saliva On Ball During RCB-LSG IPL 2023 Match
Lucknow Super Giants star spinner Amit Mishra created an unnecessary controversy on Monday (April 10) during Match No. 15 of the IPL 2023.
New Delhi: Lucknow Super Giants senior spinner Amit Mishra, created an unnecessary controversy on Monday (April 10). A video of Amit is going viral all over internet where he can be seen applying saliva to the ball during Match No. 15 against the Lucknow Super Giants. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the ICC had banned bowlers from applying saliva on the ball to shine it but the 40-year-old Mishra was caught applying it on the ball.
The incident happened took place in the start of 12th over of RCB's innings in the match. Mishra was all set to the attack for the first time in the match by LSG skipper KL Rahul, and before delivering his first ball, he absent-mindedly applied saliva to the ball.
Mishra conceded singles on the first two balls of the first over of the match, and on the third ball, he took RCB's first wicket partnership of 96 runs by getting the better of Virat Kohli.
Earlier, Virat Kohli was at his aggressive best in attacking pacers in power-play while making 61 off 44 balls. Faf du Plessis was at 33 off 31 balls and looked scratchy but he found his timing to be unbeaten on 79 from 46 deliveries. Glenn Maxwell smacked 59 off just 29 balls, as the crowd was treated to some scintillating strokeplay with Bangalore reaching 212/2 in 20 overs.
Brief Scores: Royal Challengers Bangalore 212/2 in 20 overs (Faf du Plessis 79 not out, Virat Kohli 61; Amit Mishra 1/18, Mark Wood 1/32) lost to Lucknow Super Giants 213/9 in 20 overs (Marcus Stoinis 65, Nicholas Pooran 62; Wayne Parnell 3/41, Harshal Patel 2/48) by 1 wicket.
