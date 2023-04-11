Amit Mishra Creates Unwanted Controversy, Caught Applying Saliva On Ball During RCB-LSG IPL 2023 Match

New Delhi: Lucknow Super Giants senior spinner Amit Mishra, created an unnecessary controversy on Monday (April 10). A video of Amit is going viral all over internet where he can be seen applying saliva to the ball during Match No. 15 against the Lucknow Super Giants. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the ICC had banned bowlers from applying saliva on the ball to shine it but the 40-year-old Mishra was caught applying it on the ball.

The incident happened took place in the start of 12th over of RCB's innings in the match. Mishra was all set to the attack for the first time in the match by LSG skipper KL Rahul, and before delivering his first ball, he absent-mindedly applied saliva to the ball.

Here is the video: