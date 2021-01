AMY-W vs HRN-W Dream11 Team Prediction And Tips: Fantasy XI, Probable XIs For Today’s Indian Women’s Other T20 Match 8 January 8, 2021 1:30 PM IST

AMY-W vs HRN-W Dream11 Team Prediction And Tips: Fantasy XI, Probable XIs For Today's Indian Women’s Other

AMY-W vs HRN-W Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Ameya Sports vs Heron Sports Dream11 Team Prediction Indian Women's Other T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's AMY-W vs HRN-W in Bengaluru: The eighth match will see Ameya Sports taking the field against Heron Sports.

TOSS: The Indian Women’s Other T20 match toss between Ameya Sports and Heron Sports will take place at 1:00 PM IST.

Time: 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Bengaluru

AMY-W vs HRN-W My Dream11 Team

Deepti Sharma (captain), Arundhati Reddy (vice-captain), Nuzhat Parween, Jemimah Rodrigues, Simren Henry, Vellaswamy Vanitha, Ellutla Padmaja, Prathyusha Challuru, Radha Yadav, Niranjana Nagarajan, Rameshwari Gayakwad

AMY-W vs HRN-W Full Squads

Ameya Sports: Veda Krishnamurthy, Akanksha Kohli, Mona Meshram, Netravathi, Nikki Prasad, Anuja Patil, Pranavi Chandra, Prerana Rajesh, Sahana Pawar, Shreyanka Patil, Thirush Kamini, Reema Fareed, Nithyashree Kemparaj, Shrilakshmi, Prakruthi, Pooja Kumari, Nagma Unnisa, Dhanya Gowda, Uma Kashvi

Heron Sports: Divya Gnanananda, Shubha Sathish, Ayushi Soni, Asha Joy, Anagha Murali, Aditi Rajesh, Sanjana Batni, Vandana Mahajan, Monica Patel, Minu Mani, S Akshaya, Harshitha Shekar, Pooja Dhananjay, Anjali Raman, Pushpa Kiresur, Pooja D R, Rakshitha Nayaka, Sanjana Raj

