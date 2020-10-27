Lanka Premier League has been hit by a string of withdrawals with the likes of Andre Russell, Faf du Plessis, David Miller and Dawid Malan pulling out of the inaugural T20 tournament due to various reasons. <p></p> <p></p>While Russell is unavailable due to a knee injury. Du Plessis, Miller and Malan will be part of a bilateral England-South Africa series owing to which they won't be able to take part on LPL 2020. <p></p> <p></p>Among those to have withdrawn includes Indian wicket-keeper batsman Manvinder Bisla, who played 35 IPL matches <p></p> <p></p>LPL is scheduled to be held from November 21 to December 13. <p></p> <p></p>"The franchises that had these players will have to negotiate with other players to take their place," LPL director Ravin Wickramaratne told <em>ESPNcricinfo</em>. <p></p> <p></p>Russell, Miller, du Plessis and Malan were picked up as marquee players. <p></p> <p></p>The franchise that has been hit the hardest is Colombo Kings, who had all three of Russell, du Plessis and Bisla on its roster. <p></p> <p></p>Malan was expected to turn out for the Jaffna Stallions. <p></p> <p></p>Five teams will be part of the event including Colombo Kings, Jaffna Stallions, Dambull Hawks, Galle Gladiators and Kandy Tuskers. <p></p> <p></p>The matches are scheduled to be held at two venues - Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy and Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota. <p></p> <p></p>A total of 23 matches will be played over a period of 15 days. <p></p> <p></p>International Sri Lanka stars including Lasith Malinga, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Perera, Thisara Perera, Dasun Shankana among others will be turning out for the various teams. <p></p> <p></p>The draft for the tournament was held earlier this month with Chris Gayle leading a host of T20 superstars who will be in action.