New Delhi: It has been reported that former Sri Lankan skipper Angelo Mathews has informed the board that he is considering International retirement. Newswire.lk has reported that the all-rounder is discussing the matter with the Sri Lanka Cricket board and will finalise his decision in the coming time.

Mathews hasn’t been considered in Sri Lanka’s limited-overs team in the recent past due to a change in contract policies. In fact, experienced players like Dimuth Karunaratne and Dinesh Chandimal have also not being included in the limited-overs team of the Island nation in the recent past.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka’s performance has been paltry in the recent past and they have touched new lows. They were beaten by Bangladesh by 2-1 in the ODI series and then had a horrid tour of England. The Island nation was thrashed by the Eoin Morgan-led team by 3-0 in the T20I and then they went on loss by 2-0 in the ODI series.

On the other hand, new contracts for Sri Lanka’s cricketers have been a bone of contention. Several players will get pay cuts with Mathews losing USD 50,000. Karunaratne will lose 30k while Lakmal will miss out 45k and thus it has sparked a controversy in Sri Lanka cricket.

Mathews along with his teammates has continued to oppose the new contract conditions. In fact, no player has signed the revised contract which has been offered by the Sri Lanka cricket board. Furthermore, the current players, who are representing the nation have signed a temporary tour base contract.

Players like Vishwa Fernando, Lasith Embuldeniya, Lahiru Kumara, Ashen Bandara and Kasun Rajitha have even refused to sign tour based contracts and they will not part of the upcoming series against India. The first ODI between Sri Lanka and India will take place at R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium on 13th July.