Former India cricketer Anil Kumble responded on Sunday to Jasprit Bumrah imitating his bowling action during the training session ahead of the first Test against England in Chennai. Referring to Bumrah as ”Boom”, Kumble reckoned the pacer had done a decent job and was pretty close.

“Well done Boom. Pretty close. You are an inspiration to the next generation of young fast bowlers who are imitating your style. Best wishes for the upcoming series,” Kumble reacted to the video posted by BCCI on their official Twitter handle.

Well done Boom. Pretty close 👍🏽. You are an inspiration to the next generation of young fast bowlers who are imitating your style. Best wishes for the upcoming series. Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) January 31, 2021

Here is the video posted by BCCI:

We have all seen @Jaspritbumrah93‘s fiery yorkers and sharp bouncers. Here’s presenting a never-seen-before version of the fast bowler. Boom tries to emulate the legendary @anilkumble1074‘s bowling action and pretty much nails it! pic.twitter.com/wLmPXQGYgC BCCI (@BCCI) January 30, 2021

With a short run-up, Bumrah did a good job at imitating the legendary leg-spinner. Bumrah – who missed out on the last Test in Brisbane due to an injury – is expected to make a come back to the side for the first Test at Chennai starting February 5.

The yorker-specialist would be expected to play a pivotal role for India in the upcoming Test series. He would also get support from an experienced Ishant Sharma – who is also expected to return.

At home, India would start favourites but England cannot be taken lightly as they are coming into the series on the back of a 2-0 series win against Sri Lanka – which means they would not have a problem in acclimatizing with the conditions in Chennai.