Another Rank-Turner In Ahmedabad? Curator Preparing Normal Pitch For Fourth IND vs AUS Test - Report

The last two Tests in Ahmedabad have ended in two days.

The pitches in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy have been under the scanner for their spin-friendly nature. The pitches in India are known to help the spinners but the balls exploding from Day 1 are rare. However, the conditions have been too friendly in the three Tests played in the Border-Gavaskar trophy so far, with all three games ending within three days.

The wicket in Indore was the worst of them all as there was a sharp turn and bounce from ball one. Consequently, India lost the game by nine wickets as the Aussies marked a return into the series.

India skipper Rohit Sharma after the loss had said that the team enjoys playing in such conditions and they will continue to prepare pitches like the one in Indore. However, as per the latest reports, the wicket in Ahmedabad is likely to be a normal one. A state association source said that they have not received any instructions from the BCCI and they are preparing a normal track.

"We haven't received any instructions from the Indian team management and our local curators are preparing a normal track as we have always done through the season," a state association source was quoted as saying by news agency PTI on Saturday.

"In fact, last Ranji game over here in January, Railways scored 500 plus (508) batting first and Gujarat, although suffered innings defeat, scored 200 plus in both innings. It won't be too different this time," the source added.

An official, however, said that the pitch can change once the BCCI curators Taposh Chatterjee and Ashsh Bhowmick take over.

"Obviously, last few days the BCCI's grounds and pitches committee instruct the local curator. But, certainly, from our end our endeavour is to produce a good Test match pitch," the official said.

"You have to factor in that the Day/Night Test and the one after that were the first ones held after the stadium was refurbished and you had no clue how the pitch will pan out," the official argued.