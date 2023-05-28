Anyone Can Lose Focus Given The Money And Fame But..: EX-Ind Player Hails Shubman

Advertisement

Updated: May 28, 2023 9:17 AM IST | Edited By: Driti Atri

New Delhi: The 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League is in its final stages. Defending champions Gujarat Titans and four-time champions Chennai Super Kings are going to face each other in the final showdown at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 28 (Friday).

GT's opener, Shubman Gill, who is in his red-hot form as the star batter, is the highest run scorer of the season. He has smashed 851 runs in 16 matches with an average of 60.79.

Former Indian cricketer Atul Wassan has hailed Shubman said he is a well grounded player. He further states that in a tournament like the IPL, anyone can lose focus given the money and fame, but Gill is composed.

"I feel Gill will gobble up the trio of Dhoni, Kohli, Rohit because the way he is batting. I feel next in line is Mahi. Even the Gujarat Titans team has looked excellent. Mumbai were in the game with Suryakumar Yadav there, but Gujarat have a good bowling depth as well. Despite coming in as a new team, they have made an impact. We had seen such formidability from CSK. Talking about Gill, he is a well grounded player. Anyone could lose focus given the money and fame in IPL, but Gill has looked composed," he said in a conversation on ABP news.

MS Dhoni's To Play His 250th Match

The final match of the on-going season of IPL will be former India's captain MS Dhoni's 250th IPL match. The legendary wicket-keeper batter will become the first player in history to play 250 IPL matches. He will aim to lift the trophy fifth time by defeating Gujarat Titans.

 

