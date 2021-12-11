Brisbane: David Warner copped a nasty blow from Ben Stokes on the Second Day at the Gabba. He scored 94 and those runs helped the hosts set up a massive first innings total and get a mammoth 378-run lead, which eventually proved to be decisive in the final outcome of the match. After the emphatic nine-wicket win against England in the first Test, Australia’s new Test captain Pat Cummins congratulated the side for the brilliant show and provided an update on Warner’s injury.

Confirming that Warner is fine, Cummins said that the opener would be playing at Adelaide.

“He is fine, we did not want to risk him and he will be alright for Adelaide [on David Warner],” Cummins said after Australia took a 1-0 lead in the Ashes 2021-22.