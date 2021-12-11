<strong>Brisbane:</strong> David Warner copped a nasty blow from Ben Stokes on the Second Day at the Gabba. He scored 94 and those runs helped the hosts set up a massive first innings total and get a mammoth 378-run lead, which eventually proved to be decisive in the final outcome of the match. After the emphatic nine-wicket win against England in the first Test, Australia's new Test captain Pat Cummins congratulated the side for the brilliant show and provided an update on Warner's injury. <p></p> <p></p>Confirming that Warner is fine, Cummins said that the opener would be playing at Adelaide. <p></p> <p></p>"He is fine, we did not want to risk him and he will be alright for Adelaide [on David Warner]," Cummins said after Australia took a 1-0 lead in the Ashes 2021-22. <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp;