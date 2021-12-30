<strong>Melbourne:</strong> Former Australia opener and match referee David Boon has tested positive to Covid-19 and will miss the fourth Test of the Ashes series between Australia and England in Sydney next week. He has gone into isolation here as per the local government protocol. <p></p> <p></p>"The ICC match referee for the men's Ashes Series, David Boon, has tested positive to Covid-19 following a PCR test," Cricket Australia announced on Thursday. <p></p> <p></p>"Steve Bernard, a member of the International Panel of ICC Referees and based in NSW (New South Wales), will take over as match referee for the fourth Ashes Test match, starting on January 5 at the SCG (Sydney Cricket Ground)," the Cricket Australia statement said. <p></p> <p></p>Boon, who is asymptomatic and fully vaccinated, including having a booster, will remain in Melbourne and in line with Victorian State Government Health guidelines will continue quarantining for 10 days. <p></p> <p></p>"It is anticipated that David Boon will return to the role for the fifth Test in Hobart, starting on January 14," CA said in the statement. As per current Covid-19 protocols, local umpires and match officials from the various ICC panels are appointed for bilateral series since late 2020. <p></p> <p></p>Cricket Australia said that all players from both teams, their families, the England and Australian support staff, and the match officials have been having daily PCR tests since December 27. <p></p> <p></p>England head coach Chris Silverwood too will miss the fourth Test because a member of his family, who is a part of the tour party, has tested positive.