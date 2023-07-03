Ashes 2023: Jonny Bairstow's 'Meme-Material' Face While Shaking Hands With Pat Cummins Goes Viral
Jonny Bairstow's picture during handshake with Pat Cummins is going viral on the internet.
New Delhi: On Fay Five of the second Ashes Test at Lord's, England's wicketkeeper-batter Jonny Bairstow was run-out under controversial circumstances in the hosts' chase of 317, leading to high drama at the iconic venue.
Bairstow was on 10 and England were 193/5 in the 52nd over when he ducked under a bouncer from Cameron Green and inadvertently walked out of his crease. On seeing this, Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey immediately directed an underarm throw after catching the delivery and jumped in joy after firing an accurate throw toward the stumps.
It led to chaos in the middle as Bairstow believed the ball was dead, with Australia immediately going for an appeal. On-field umpires Ahsan Raza and Chris Gaffaney sent the decision upstairs, where TV umpire Marais Erasmus confirmed Bairstow's dismissal.
Now an image of Jonny Bairstow is going viral on the internet. In the picture, the wicket-keeper batter is seen shaking hands with the Aussie skipper Pat Cummins. Bairstow has a furious and disappointed look on his face at the moment.
The Jonny handshake ?#Ashes pic.twitter.com/k3tMCXyAsX
England's Barmy Army ???????? (@TheBarmyArmy) July 3, 2023
AUS Lead Ashes 2-0
When it mattered the most for England, captain Ben Stokes dished out yet another heroic and stunning 155 in the pursuit of chasing 371. But it was not enough for the hosts to avoid a 43-run loss to Australia on a thrilling fifth and final day of the second Ashes Test at Lord's on Sunday.
Resuming the final day on 114/4, Stokes and Ben Duckett (83) added a further 63 runs before the former fell to Josh Hazlewood just after the first hour of the morning session was over.
As Stokes marched forward in his onslaught, Australia, minus Nathan Lyon's bowling, were having flashbacks of Headingley 2019 coming true at Lord's 2023. But once Stokes fell to Hazlewood and his 108-run stand with Stuart Broad came to an end, Australia were able to bowl out England for 327 in 81.3 to go 2-0 up in the five-game series.
For England, what came back to hit them hard was allowing Australia to get too many runs in the first innings after electing to bowl first and then throwing away too many wickets in their first essay while looking to attack the short ball, giving the visitors a 91-run lead.
They now must win the third Test at Headingley, starting from Thursday, otherwise, they won't be able to regain the Ashes.
(with IANS inputs)
COMMENTS