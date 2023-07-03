New Delhi: On Fay Five of the second Ashes Test at Lord's, England's wicketkeeper-batter Jonny Bairstow was run-out under controversial circumstances in the hosts' chase of 317, leading to high drama at the iconic venue.

Bairstow was on 10 and England were 193/5 in the 52nd over when he ducked under a bouncer from Cameron Green and inadvertently walked out of his crease. On seeing this, Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey immediately directed an underarm throw after catching the delivery and jumped in joy after firing an accurate throw toward the stumps.

It led to chaos in the middle as Bairstow believed the ball was dead, with Australia immediately going for an appeal. On-field umpires Ahsan Raza and Chris Gaffaney sent the decision upstairs, where TV umpire Marais Erasmus confirmed Bairstow's dismissal.

Now an image of Jonny Bairstow is going viral on the internet. In the picture, the wicket-keeper batter is seen shaking hands with the Aussie skipper Pat Cummins. Bairstow has a furious and disappointed look on his face at the moment.