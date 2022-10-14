AUS vs ENG 3rd T20I: Where To Watch On TV And Live Streaming Details

Canberra: England have been outstanding on their tour to Australia so far as they have already won the series after winning the first two games. The hosts will look to turn things in the final game as a whitewash at home ahead of the T20 World Cup will be a big setback.

AUS vs ENG 3rd T20I Date, Time And Venue Details

The 3rd T20I between Australia and England will be played on October 14, Wednesday at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. The match is set to begin at 1:40 PM IST.

AUS vs ENG 3rd T20I Where To Watch On TV?

The 3rd T20I match between Australia and England will be televised on Sony Sports Network.

AUS vs ENG 3rd T20I Live Streaming

The 3rd T20I between Australia and England can be streamed live on the SonyLIV.

AUS vs ENG 3rd T20I Predicted XIs

Predicted XI Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Predicted XI England: Jos Buttler (c & wk), Alex Hales/Phil Salt, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, David Willey, Chris Jordan/Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley

AUS vs ENG T20I Squads

Squads:

Australia Squad: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Kane Richardson, Sean Abbott, Steven Smith, Ashton Agar, Josh Inglis, Cameron Green, Daniel Sams

England Squad: Jos Buttler(w/c), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Liam Livingstone, Philip Salt