More problems for the mighty Australians as they pay a heavy penalty for maintaining a slow over-rate in the second Test against India in the ongoing Border Gavaskar trophy. The International Cricket Council charged Australian cricketers of 40 percent of their match fee and penalised four ICC World Test Championship points for maintaining a slow over-rate in the just-concluded Boxing Day Test at MCG.

David Boon of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Tim Paine’s side was ruled to be two overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

“In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 percent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time. In addition, as per Article 16.11.2 of the ICC World Test Championship playing conditions, side is penalised two points for each over short.

“Consequently, four World Test Championship points have been deducted from Australia’s points total,” the ICC statement further read.

Paine pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Bruce Oxenford and Paul Reiffel, third umpire Paul Wilson and fourth umpire Gerard Abood leveled the charge.

The penalty took Australia back to 322 points but they retained top spot on the World Test Championship table, ahead of India.

After registering an emphatic win in the series opener at Adelaide Oval, Australia were blanked by the depleted Indian side, led by Ajinkya Rahane, by eight wickets in the second Test at Melbourne. The four-match Border-Gavaskar trophy is now levelled at 1-1.