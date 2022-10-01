Australia Continue To Rule ICC Women’s Team Rankings, India Stay On 4th Position

New Delhi: Australia continue their domination in both ODIs and T20Is at the top of the MRF Tyres ICC Women’s Team Rankings after the annual update. The gap between the top two sides in the MRF Tyres ICC Women’s T20I Team Rankings continues to increase as Australia’s lead over second-placed England has risen from 14 to 18 points.

The new rankings reflect all series completed since October 2019, with those completed prior to October 2021 weighted at 50 per cent and subsequent series weighted at 100 per cent.

In the matches played in the last one year, Australia are undefeated in 14 matches, with 10 wins against their name and four ending without a result. En route, they have swept aside India, England, Pakistan and Ireland in a tri-series and ended on a high by bagging gold in the cricket event of the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham.

Australia have 299 rating points to their name while England are at 281. While the top four remain the same, South Africa have leapfrogged West Indies to the fifth spot with 246 rating points.

Jersey has witnessed a meteoric rise in women’s cricket lately and it reflects in the rankings as well, as they jump from 28th to 22nd with a 14-point increase. Namibia have moved into the top 20 with a four-place climb from 21st to 17th.

Eight teams China, Fiji, Japan, Mali, Myanmar, Samoa, South Korea and Vanuatu lose their rating since they have not played a game since October 2019. Four more teams Indonesia, Mexico, Norway and PNG failed to meet the requirement of having played minimum six matches. As a result, the number of ranked teams falls from 60 to 48.

The theme in the annual ODI rankings update was the same with Australia extending their domination. Their lead at the top increases from 48 to 51 points, the biggest lead any international men’s or women’s side has ever had in any form of the game.

In ODIs too, Australia have enjoyed an unbeaten record in the last 12 months. Their 100% win record in 12 games in that period includes a dominating ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup win.

The gap between the top two might be massive but the fight for the second and third spot is heating up with only three points separating South Africa in second place from England, who are in third.

(ICC)