Babar Azam Breaks Shane Watson's Record, Moves Up In List Of Leading Run Getters In T20 Cricket

India legend Virat Kohli acquires the 5th spot with 11326 runs

New Delhi: Pakistani star batter Babar Azam is on fire, the Pakistani skipper is leading Peshawar Zalmi from the front and with 416 runs and has ended at the 2nd spot in the list of batsmen with the most runs in the ongoing season. Pakistani star batter Babar Azam is on fire, the Pakistani skipper is leading Peshawar Zalmi from the front and with 416 runs and has ended at the 2nd spot in the list of batsmen with the most runs in the ongoing season.

Babar started the tournament with a knock of 68 and has smashed three more half-centuries since then. In a match against Quetta Gladiators Babar slammed 115 off 65 balls as Peshawar put on a total of 240.

During a match against Multan Sultans on Friday (March 11), Babar scored 73 runs, En route to the knock he achieved another milestone in his career. He passed Shane Watson in the list of batters with the most runs in T20s. In total of 253 matches, he has scored 8065 runs. He sits at 16th position in the overall list.

Watson retired from International cricket with 8821 runs in 343 matches in T20 format. Watson also scalped 216 in the shortest format.

Babar is close to score 9000-run mark and will aim to score complete 10000 runs in the next one year. Chris Gyale tops the list of batter with most runs. In total he has scored 14562 runs in 463 matches. The West Indies legend is followed by Shoaib Malik.

Malik has scored 12528 runs and is still an active player. If he plays for next 2-3 matches then he might surpass Gayle's record. With 12076 runs, Kieron Pollard sits at the 3rd spot. Aaron Finch is at 4th spot with 11392 runs.

India legend Virat Kohli acquires the 5th spot with 11326 runs. He can very well become the first player to reach the 15000-run mark in the next few years.