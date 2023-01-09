Karachi: The Pakistan vs New Zealand Test series ended draw as both teams failed to secure a win in the two matches. New Zealand had their moments and were on the verge of winning both games but they failed to do so.

In the first match, chasing a target of 138, New Zealand were 61/1 before bad light stopped play and the match ended in a draw. It was a gutsy decision by Babar Azam to declare the innings and give New Zealand a chance to chase down the target in 15 overs.

In the second game, Pakistan were nine wickets down before bad light once again came to Pakistan’s rescue. Pakistan managed to stretch the match till the final session on Day 5 but things could have been worse had former skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed not stepped up to the occasion.

Tottering at 80-5, Sarfaraz Ahmed scored a brilliant 118 to help Pakistan stay alive in the game. Sarfaraz was in stellar form in the series and scored three fifties and a century in the four innings, with 335 runs at an average of 83.75. Notably, Sarfaraz was making a comeback to the Pakistan team after four years.

Post the match, a journalist asked a cunning question to Babar Azam about Sarfaraz Ahmed and received a straightforward reply.

“Usne Pakistan ki izzat bachaayi. Aap nhi samajte ki usko England ke series par bhi chance milna chahiye tha? Aapkp pachtawa hai ki wo char saal ke liye team par nahi tha? (He saved Pakistan’s pride. Do you think he should have got a chance in the series vs England and do you regret that he wasn’t part of the team for four years? the journalist asked.”

“Nahi, mujhe koi pachtawa nahi (No. I don’t have any regrets)”, Babar replied.

Recently, Pakistan interim chief selector Shahid Afridi also said that Mohammad Rizwan is Pakistan’s best wicket-keeper batter in limited overs cricket and only if he gets injured, Pakistan will consider other options.

“I’m very happy that Saifi has made a comeback and given such an amazing performance, but Mohammad Rizwan is available and he is our main wicket-keeper in both T20Is and ODIs”, Afridi said.

“God forbid if Rizwan gets injured or if he’s tired, we’ll then consider other options. Let’s not mix someone’s Test performance with that of limited overs”, he further added.