Melbourne: Babar Azam-led Pakistan will face England for the T20 World Cup title at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on November 13th. The Men in Green are surprise entrants in the final as their hopes of reaching the final were quashed post defeats to India and Zimbabwe.

However, they bounced back in style after beating South Africa, Netherlands and Bangladesh. Luck also favoured them as the Netherlands defeated South Africa in a shocking upset to send Pakistan into the semis where they thrashed New Zealand to march into the final.

Pakistan won their first ever World Cup at the same venue in 1992 when the Imran Khan-led team defeated England to become World Champions. Ahead of the final between Pakistan and England, former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar jokingly said that if Pakistan went on to win the T20 World Cup 2022, Babar Azam would become the Prime Minister of Pakistan in 2048. Notably, Pakistan’s World Cup winning captain Imran Khan went on to become the PM of Pakistan.

“You know what, if Pakistan do win the World Cup, in 2048 Babar Azam would be the Prime Minister of Pakistan,” Gavaskar said on Star Sports.

Meanwhile, there have been many uncanny resemblances between the 1992 50 World Cup and the 2022 T20 World Cup. In 1992, Pakistan had their backs against the walls but turned things around to win the World Cup. The same is the case in the ongoing T20 World Cup as well. Also, Pakistan defeated England at the MCG in 1992 to lift their maiden World title and the team will be facing England at the same venue for the T20 World Cup title.

Ahead of the final, Pakistan skipper, Babar Azam was asked about the resemblance between the 1992 World Cup and the 2022 World Cup to which the skipper said that Pakistan will give their best shot to win the title.

“Of course, the similarities are there. We will try to win the trophy, it is a big honour for me to lead this team and especially on this big ground. We will try to give our 100 per cent and win. We did not start well, but the way the team came back, they fought like tigers. We will look to continue from here and we will look to give our best,” said Babar during a pre-match press conference.