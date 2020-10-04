BAL vs SOP Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips & Probable XIs For Today’s National T20 Cup Match

Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Balochistan vs Southern Punjab Dream11 Team Prediction National T20 Cup 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today’s BAL vs SOP at Multan Cricket Ground: In another high-voltage battle of National T20 Cup 2020, Balochistan will take on Southern Punjab in the match no. 9 at the Multan Cricket Ground – October 4. The National T20 Cup BAL vs SOP match will begin at 3.30 PM IST. In the 2019 edition of the National T20 Cup, when Balochistan faced Southern Punjab, the former emerged as winners in an intense battle. Southern Punjab posted a total of 144 for the loss of seven wickets in their 20 overs. Riding on Imam-ul-Haq’s Balochistan won the match by seven wickets, with three balls to spare. They will want to keep the streak going with another victory on Sunday, and we could be in for a cracker of a contest between these two sides. Here is the Dream11 Team Prediction and Dream11 Guru Tips For National T20 Cup – BAL vs SOP Probable XIs, BAL vs SOP Dream11 Team Player List, BAL vs SOP Dream11 Team Prediction.

TOSS: The National T20 Cup match toss between Balochistan and Southern Punjab will take place at 3 PM (IST) – October 4.

Time: 3.30 PM IST

Venue: Multan Cricket Ground.

Wicketkeeper: Bismillah Khan

Batsmen: Shan Massod, Sohaib Maqsood (VC), Awais Zia

All-rounders: Amad Butt, Haris Sohail (C), Aamir Yamin

Bowlers: Akif Javed, Mohammad Irfan, Zahid Mehmood, Usama Mir

BAL vs SOP Probable Playing XIs

Balochistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Awais Zia, Bismillah Khan, Imran Butt, Haris Sohail, Imran Arhat, Amad Butt, Umaid Asif, Usama Mir and Yasir Shah.

Southern Punjab: Zeeshan Ashraf, Shan Massod, Sohaib Maqsood, Mohammad Ilyas, Bilawal Bhatti, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Irfan, Zahid Mehmood, Ali Shafiq, Saif Baddar and Khushdil Shah.

BAL vs SOP SQUADS

Balochistan (BAL): Haris Sohail (C), Bismillah Khan (VC/wk), Akbar-ur-Rehman, Akif Javed, Ammad Butt, Awais Zia, Imam-ul-Haq, Imran Butt, Imran Farhat, Kashif Bhatti, Khurram Shahzad, Taimur Khan, Umaid Asif, Umar Gul, Usama Mir and Yasir Shah.

Southern Punjab (SOP): Shan Masood (C), Hussain Talat (VC), Aamir Yamin, Ali Shafiq, Bilawal Bhatti, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Irfan, Rahat Ali (subject to fitness), Saif Baddar, Sohaib Maqsood, Umer Khan, Umar Siddiq Khan, Zahid Mehmood and Zeeshan Ashraf (wk).

