Liton, Tamim Score Hundred to Script Record Partnership For Bangladesh in ODIs

Liton Das and Tamim Iqbal became the first opening pair to score a hundred each for Bangladesh in ODI cricket on Friday. Liton, Tamim played brilliant knocks to guide Bangladesh to a mammoth score of 322/2 against Zimbabwe in the rain-hit third ODI in Sylhet. Liton hit 176 off 143 balls, the highest ever ODI innings for Bangladesh, while Tamim stayed unbeaten on 128 off 109 balls.

Liton and Tamim knitted a massive 292-run stand to stitch a record-breaking partnership for Bangladesh for any wicket. The duo broke the earlier 224 runs stand of Shakib Al Hasan and Mahmudullah for the fifth wicket that was made in 2017 against New Zealand.

Liton and Tamim also broke the record of highest opening wicket partnership for Bangladesh. Earlier the record was held by Shahriar Hossain and Mehrab Hossain. Shahriar and Mehrab partnered for 170 runs against Zimbabwe in 1999.

During the Bangladesh innings, several other records were broken as Liton overtook the record from his opening partner Tamim to register a highest-ever individual score in ODI innings. He struck 16 fours and eight sixes to complete his third ODI century. The left-hander Tamim had scored 158 runs only in their previous match against Zimbabwe

The match was reduced to 43-over-a-side when rain halted play after 32.2 overs of Bangladesh’s innings, and the opening duo, who were batting on 182 runs during the interruption, added 110 runs before being finally separated.

Liton had his luck to thank for his record innings as he was reprieved in a no-ball on 107 runs and was also dropped on 122 and 144 respectively by Sikandar Raza and Wesley Madhevere.

✅ Highest partnership for any wicket for 🇧🇩

✅ Third highest opening partnership in all ODIs Tamim Iqbal and Liton Das, what a pair! 🤯 Bangladesh finish on 322/3 from 43 overs, with 292 of those coming from the opening stand 🔥 #BANvZIM pic.twitter.com/2oVIZ9ckqz — ICC (@ICC) March 6, 2020



Carl Mumba finally dismissed Liton as Raza took the catch at long-on to end the record partnership, which surpassed Shakib Al Hasan and Mahmudullah Riyad’s 224 runs during the 2017 Champions Trophy against New Zealand in Cardiff.

Mumba later took the wicket of Mahmudullah (three) and debutant Afif Hossain (seven) to finish with 3/69 as Tamim clubbed seven fours and six sixes to stay unbeaten with his 13th ODI century, his second in as many matches.

Liton and Tamim set up the perfect platform for Bangladesh, who have already clinched the series after winning the first two matches, to complete a clean-sweep and give a fitting farewell to their captain Mashrafe Mortaza.

Mashrafe stepped down as the Bangladesh ODI captain on Thursday and was playing his last match in the role, though he kept himself available for selection as a player for future matches.