<h2>Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI LIVE Streaming</h2> <p></p>After a clinical show in the opening ODI, Bangladesh would look to continue the winning momentum and seal the three-match ODI series on Friday. <p></p><h2>Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI Telecast</h2> <p></p><p id="6" class="story_para_6">Bangladesh vs Afghanistan game will not be telecast in India.</p> <p></p> <p></p><h2>Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI LIVE Streaming</h2> <p></p><p id="8" class="story_para_8">The 2nd ODI will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.</p> <p></p> <p></p><h2>Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI Venue And Start Time</h2> <p></p><p id="10" class="story_para_10">The match will be hosted at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram at 10:30 am IST on February 25, Friday.</p> <p></p> <p></p><h2 id="19" class="story_para_19"><strong>BAN vs AFG Probable XIs</strong></h2> <p></p><p id="20" class="story_para_20"><strong>Bangladesh:</strong> Mushfiqur Rahim, Tamim Iqbal (c), Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz</p> <p></p><p id="21" class="story_para_21"><strong>Afghanistan:</strong> Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Ali Khil, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Ibrahim Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Yamin Ahmadzai</p> <p></p>&nbsp;