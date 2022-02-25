Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI LIVE Streaming

After a clinical show in the opening ODI, Bangladesh would look to continue the winning momentum and seal the three-match ODI series on Friday.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI Telecast

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan game will not be telecast in India.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI LIVE Streaming

The 2nd ODI will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI Venue And Start Time

The match will be hosted at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram at 10:30 am IST on February 25, Friday.

BAN vs AFG Probable XIs

Bangladesh: Mushfiqur Rahim, Tamim Iqbal (c), Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Afghanistan: Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Ali Khil, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Ibrahim Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Yamin Ahmadzai