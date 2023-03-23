Advertisement
Bangladesh vs Ireland 3rd ODI: Live Streaming, Date, Time, Venue & Probable XI
Bangladesh are 1-0 up in the ODI series against Ireland after winning the 1st ODI by 183 runs. The second ODI between the two teams was washed out due to rain.
Sylhet: Bangladesh will be disappointed that the second ODI against Ireland was washed out due to rain. Having won the first ODI by 183 runs, Bangladesh was set to win the second game as well after posting a mammoth 349 in 50 overs. However, the play didn't resume in the second innings as the match was called off due to rain. Mushfiqur Rahim was in brutal form in the game as he scored the fastest hundred by a Bangladesh batter in ODIs.
Bangladesh vs Ireland 3rd ODI Date And Venue
Bangladesh vs Ireland 3rd ODI will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on March 23rd. The match will start at 1:30 PM IST.
Bangladesh v Ireland 3rd ODI TV Channels And Live Streaming
Bangladesh vs Ireland 3rd ODI will can be watched on Fancode App. No TV channels are broadcasting the BAN vs IRE series in India.
Bangladesh vs Ireland Probable playing XI:
Bangladesh Predicted Starting Line-up: Tamim Iqbal (c), Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Yasir Ali, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain/Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud
Ireland Predicted Starting Line-up: Stephen Doheny, Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Matthew Humphreys, Graham Hume
