Bangladesh vs Ireland 3rd ODI: Live Streaming, Date, Time, Venue & Probable XI

Bangladesh will be disappointed that the second ODI against Ireland was washed out due to rain. Having won the first ODI by 183 runs, Bangladesh was set to win the second game as well after posting a mammoth 349 in 50 overs. However, the play didn't resume in the second innings as the match was called off due to rain. Mushfiqur Rahim was in brutal form in the game as he scored the fastest hundred by a Bangladesh batter in ODIs.