2nd ODI: Tamim Iqbal Breaks Records With Top Knock vs Zimbabwe in Sylhet

Bangladesh’s seasoned opener Tamim Iqbal etched his name in the history books with a record-breaking knock of 158 in the second ODI against Zimbabwe in Sylhet on Tuesday. Courtesy this special ton, Tamim roared back to form and powered Bangladesh to a massive total of 322/8 in their allotted 50 overs.

The 30-year-old scored 158 off just 136 deliveries. His innings included 20 boundaries and three towering sixes. During his knock, the southpaw broke a couple of records as he became the first Bangladesh cricketer to score 7000 runs in One-day internationals. Tamim also pipped teammate Mushfiqur Rahim to become the highest individual scorer for Bangladesh in the 50-over format.

Most runs for Bangladesh in ODIs:

7074: Tamim Iqbal

6323: Shakib Al Hasan

6174: Mushfiqur Rahim

4067: Mahmudullah

Tamim, who played his first ODI in nine months in the first match, had taken a break from cricket in the second half of 2019. He has scored the most centuries by a Bangladesh batsman in ODIs but failed to hit the three-figure mark since July 2018 before ending the drought on Tuesday.

The left-hander has been facing the flak for his ordinary run of form in the last few matches. He had managed to score a total of 36 runs in his last seven ODI innings. But Tuesday was different as Tamim looked at his usual best as he smashed Zimbabwean bowlers to all parts of the ground.



In the first ODI, he managed to score 24 runs off 43 balls which pegged the hosts back briefly. However, Bangladesh batting coach Niel Mckenzie had backed Tamim to come good sooner than later. And interestingly, the southpaw repaid the faith with this outstanding knock.

“Tamim knows what he needs to do. It is boiled down to the specifics. We feel he needs two more boundaries in the Powerplay,” McKenzie was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo after of the second ODI. “We know how important he is for the platform. He plays good shots to quality bowling. We probably just want an extra shot or two in the Powerplay.”