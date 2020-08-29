BAR vs TKR Dream11 Hints And Prediction: Captain, Fantasy Picks, Full Squads Of Barbados Tridents vs Trinbago Knight Riders Hero CPL T20 2020 Match, 7:30 PM IST August 29

BAR vs TKR Dream11 Tips And Prediction

The Hero CPL T20 2020 match between Guyana Amazon Warriors and Trinbago Knight Riders on Friday (August 28) was won by the latter. After being asked to bat first, Guyana Amazon Warriors failed to get going and were restricted to 112/7 in their allotted 20 overs. For TKR, Khary Pierre took three wickets. In response, TKR rode on Tim Seifert’s unbeaten 39 to seal the deal with seven wickets and 10 balls to spare.

TKR have so far played five matches and have won all of them. BAR, on the other hand, have managed to win only two matches.

BAR vs TKR TOSS – 7:00 PM IST

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Queen’s Park Oval

BAR vs TKR My Dream11 Team

Shai Hope, Colin Munro, Rashid Khan (c), Lendl Simmons (vc), Corey Anderson, Jason Holder, Sunil Narine, Mitchell Santner, Fawad Ahmed, Khary Pierre, Ashley Nurse

BAR vs TKR Full Squads

BAR: Rashid Khan, Jason Holder, Corey Anderson, Shamarh Brooks, Mitchell Santner, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope, Hayden Walsh Jr, Ashley Nurse, Jonathan Carter, Raymon Reifer, Kyle Mayers, Joshua Bishop, Nyeem Young, Justin Greaves, Keon Harding, Shayan Jahangir

TKR: Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Colin Munro, Fawad Ahmed, Darren Bravo, Lendl Simmons, Khary Pierre, Tim Seifert, Sikandar Raza, Anderson Phillip, Pravin Tambe, Jayden Seales, Amir Jangoo, Tion Webster, Akeal Hosein, Muhammad Ali Khan

