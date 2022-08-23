BB vs GMY Dream11 Prediction, Bengaluru Blasters vs Gulbarga Mystics: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs, Pitch Report, Injury Update- Shriram Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20

My Dream11 Prediction BB vs GMY, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report, Injury Update of Shriram Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 match between Bengaluru Blasters and Gulbarga Mystics.

TOSS: The match toss between Bengaluru Blasters and Gulbarga Mystics will take place at 2:30 PM IST.

Start Time: 3:00 PM IST

Venue: M.Chinnaswamy Stadium

BB vs GMY Dream11 Team

Mayank Agarwal, Manish Pandey, Devdutt Padikkal (C), Aniruddha Joshi, Shivkumar Rakshith, KL Shrijith, Jagadeesha Suchith, Ritesh Bhatkal (VC), Rishi Bopanna, Vidwath Kaverappa, T Pradeep

BB vs GMY Shriram Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 Qualifier 1 Weather Report:

The temperature is expected to hover around 26 C on the matchday with 77% humidity and 26 km/hr wind speed. There are no chances of precipitation during the game.

BB vs GMY Shriram Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 Qualifier 1 Pitch Report:

The M.Chinnaswamy Stadium is a batting-friendly wicket and is expected to assist the batters once again here. Pacers might get some benefit towards the latter half of the match while spinners will be vital in the middle stage.

BB vs GMY Shriram Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 Qualifier 1 Probable XIs:

Bengaluru Blasters: Mayank Agarwal, Lochan Gowda, Kush Marate, Shivkumar Rakshith(wk), Jagadeesha Suchith, Kranthi Kumar, Rishi Bopanna, T Pradeep, Santokh Singh, Aniruddha Joshi, Tanay Valmik

Gulbarga Mystics: Manish Pandey, Devdutt Padikkal, Ajay Gouda, Krishnan Shrijith(wk), Jeswanth Acharya, Rohan Patil, Ritesh Bhatkal, Kushal Wadhwani, Pranav Bhatia, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Dhanush Gowda